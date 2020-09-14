Short Interest in ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Increases By 183.3%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZENYF stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.69.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

