Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SSTI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.22.

SSTI stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $331.35 million, a PE ratio of 131.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter worth about $3,839,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 23.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 676,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after buying an additional 129,393 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter worth about $3,266,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 16.5% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 269,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

