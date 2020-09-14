SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.24

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 9651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SI-Bone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Research analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 12,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $253,569.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,093.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $65,281.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,631 shares of company stock worth $3,611,603. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SI-Bone by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SI-Bone by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

