Sidoti Increases Brady (NYSE:BRC) Price Target to $61.00

Brady (NYSE:BRC) had its target price hoisted by Sidoti from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRC. Northcoast Research upgraded Brady from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

BRC opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. Brady has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $2,265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brady by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Brady by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Brady by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

