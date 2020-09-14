Sierra Metals’ (SMT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$2.60 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

TSE SMT opened at C$1.99 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $354.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.53.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.