Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $11.88. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 14th.

The company has a market cap of $109.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara Klencke purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $72,709.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,826,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $14,507,000. Abingworth LLP boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 304.6% in the first quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 659,874 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

