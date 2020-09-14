Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWIR. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

