SingularityNET Market Capitalization Achieves $54.94 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Liqui, Kucoin and IDEX. SingularityNET has a market cap of $54.94 million and $568,400.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00310778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00051613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00114427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.01538633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000292 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00198008 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,948,187 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liqui, Tidex, Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

