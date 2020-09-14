SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.87

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 47555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

