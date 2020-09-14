Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,579,352. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.