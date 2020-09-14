SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Braziliex. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $176,032.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,702.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.03535122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.02126852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00459477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00835507 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00593438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00048479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.