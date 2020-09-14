Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $150.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,521. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $117,308,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after buying an additional 625,351 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after buying an additional 588,783 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,846,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 319,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $11.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,475. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $229.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.96 and its 200 day moving average is $141.92.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

