Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sonic Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 26.72 and a current ratio of 26.72.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

