SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) & Cloudflare (NASDAQ:NET) Critical Contrast

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

This table compares SPS Commerce and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 13.23% 11.54% 9.29% Cloudflare -36.66% -15.35% -11.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SPS Commerce and Cloudflare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 3 4 1 2.75 Cloudflare 0 4 12 0 2.75

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $69.86, suggesting a potential downside of 5.94%. Cloudflare has a consensus target price of $38.07, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Cloudflare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and Cloudflare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $279.12 million 9.35 $33.71 million $0.99 75.02 Cloudflare $287.02 million 36.40 -$105.83 million ($0.72) -47.46

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Cloudflare on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, Zero Trust Security, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization. In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. The company serves customers in the consumer/retail, healthcare/life sciences, software, education/non-profit, industrial/transportation, media/entertainment, finance/real estate, and hardware industries, as well as to the government. CloudFlare, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.