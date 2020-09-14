Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.22.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after buying an additional 1,430,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,059,000 after purchasing an additional 877,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,703,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,438,000 after purchasing an additional 685,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,048,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.