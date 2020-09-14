Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 95.80 ($1.25).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

SGC traded down GBX 0.94 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 42.64 ($0.56). 1,001,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,315. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of GBX 39.78 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.84. The company has a market cap of $234.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.