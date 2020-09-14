Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on SXI. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Standex Int’l in the first quarter worth $145,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Standex Int’l by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 23.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

SXI traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.71. 921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,952. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. Standex Int’l has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $81.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.23 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

