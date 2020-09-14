Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.63. 127,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,967,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $174,197,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

