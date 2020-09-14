Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) Insider Shelagh Mason Acquires 17,688 Shares

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) insider Shelagh Mason acquired 17,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £15,034.80 ($19,645.63).

LON:SWEF traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 84.60 ($1.11). 121,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.90. Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th.

About Starwood European Real Este Fin

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

