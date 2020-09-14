Stellar Price Hits $0.0820 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $151.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, BCEX, GOPAX and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00307219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00114453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.01531849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00200331 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,601.44 or 3.77890708 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,737 coins and its circulating supply is 20,647,025,939 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Binance, Kraken, OTCBTC, Kuna, Ovis, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, Koineks, BCEX, Kryptono, Exmo, Kucoin, RippleFox, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Exrates, OKEx, Stellarport, CryptoMarket, Huobi, CoinEgg, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, BitMart, C2CX, Bittrex, Stronghold, Indodax, Gate.io, Liquid, CEX.IO, ABCC and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

