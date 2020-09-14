Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $455.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $455.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $456.00 million. Stepan posted sales of $451.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $861,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

SCL opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $118.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

