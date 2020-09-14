Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $78.00

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,805,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,348,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 730,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 279,335 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 197,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.