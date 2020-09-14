Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:JADSF opened at $0.80 on Friday. Jadestone Energy has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

