Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,698 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Canadian Solar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

