Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Herman Miller Call Options (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 9,220 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,352% compared to the typical daily volume of 635 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.