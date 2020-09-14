Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cassava Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,957 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 780% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,813 call options.

Shares of SAVA stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.89. 2,724,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,348. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $82.73 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

