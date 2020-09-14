Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.89

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $47,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 30,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $921,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,053 shares of company stock worth $1,319,305 over the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

