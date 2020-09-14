SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 120372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $11.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

