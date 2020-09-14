Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) & CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Critical Review

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sunoco has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Energy has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. CVR Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CVR Energy pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sunoco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and CVR Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03% CVR Energy 1.42% 7.01% 2.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunoco and CVR Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.15 $313.00 million $2.27 11.15 CVR Energy $6.36 billion 0.22 $380.00 million $3.78 3.68

CVR Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunoco. CVR Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of CVR Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.8% of CVR Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunoco and CVR Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 0 3 7 0 2.70 CVR Energy 2 3 0 0 1.60

Sunoco currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.31%. CVR Energy has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given CVR Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVR Energy is more favorable than Sunoco.

Summary

CVR Energy beats Sunoco on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products. It owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and UAN. It primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

