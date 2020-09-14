Super Zero Protocol Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $30.75 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.03535122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00048479 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,951,544 coins and its circulating supply is 290,085,780 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.