SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. SVMK has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 116,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $2,611,188.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,417 shares of company stock worth $12,129,598 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SVMK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 656,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SVMK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,056,000 after purchasing an additional 526,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVMK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,949,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,808,000 after buying an additional 1,979,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after buying an additional 1,002,074 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

