Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,440,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,681,000 after acquiring an additional 554,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

