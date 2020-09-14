Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the August 15th total of 521,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.22. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.