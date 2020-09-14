Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.33 on Monday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

