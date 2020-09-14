Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Takung Art stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,869. Takung Art has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

