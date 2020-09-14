Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of TLND stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $52,176.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 604,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,439,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $55,107.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,876 shares of company stock worth $1,341,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Talend in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Talend by 763.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Talend by 191.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Talend in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.