Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Up 32.7%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO)’s stock price was up 32.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 634,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 188,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.66 million and a P/E ratio of -122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.58.

About Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

