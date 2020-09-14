TD Securities Cuts Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to $9.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRZBF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.

TRZBF opened at $3.54 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

