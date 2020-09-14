TD Securities Cuts TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$9.00

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of TRANSAT AT in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$18.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

TRZ opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.98. TRANSAT AT has a 52-week low of C$4.65 and a 52-week high of C$16.37.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$571.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$704.00 million. Research analysts forecast that TRANSAT AT will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TRANSAT AT

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

