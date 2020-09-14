Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Cut to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLSYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telstra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Telstra stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Telstra has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

