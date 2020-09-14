Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT Raised to $102.00 at Maxim Group

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTEK. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after buying an additional 189,460 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

