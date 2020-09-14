The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. The Cushing Energy Income Fund reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cushing Energy Income Fund will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

PFC stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

In other The Cushing Energy Income Fund news, CEO Donald P. Hileman purchased 2,000 shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $35,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,848.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

