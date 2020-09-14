The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $599.68 Million

Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post $599.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $593.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $606.10 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $600.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,873.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $107,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,001.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock valued at $411,982 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,716,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,228,000 after purchasing an additional 130,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after buying an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after buying an additional 47,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,617,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENSG opened at $53.44 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

