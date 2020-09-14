Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $468.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $444.31.

NYSE:TMO opened at $431.13 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $441.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total value of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,324,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,350,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

