Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Price Target Raised to C$0.60

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$0.20 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Titan Mining from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.10 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Shares of Titan Mining stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. Titan Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.23.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.