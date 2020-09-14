TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Up 257.4% in August

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 257.4% from the August 15th total of 593,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TOP SHIPS stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. TOP SHIPS has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

