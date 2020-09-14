TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 264.4% in August

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 264.4% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TRYIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $9.49 on Monday. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

About TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

