Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.88

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$75.88 and last traded at C$75.48, with a volume of 30833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$75.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIH. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$73.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$879.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.6824317 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 3,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total value of C$285,650.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,846,766.85. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,605 shares of company stock worth $4,400,661.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

