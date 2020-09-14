Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 62 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.1% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.14. 20,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.67. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

