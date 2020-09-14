Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in ONEOK by 23.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ONEOK by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 793,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.85. 38,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,030. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

